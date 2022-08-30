Newspaper headlines: 'Britain demands bill freeze' and farewell Boris

Newspaper headlines: 'Britain demands bill freeze' and farewell BorisBy BBC NewsStaffPublished48 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of Wednesday's papers lead with the latest on soaring energy prices. In a poll of its readers, the Daily Mirror says that 82% of people back an urgent freeze in energy bills. The paper says 12 million homes may not be able to meet the annual rise to £3,549.Image caption, Also reporting on the cost of living crisis, the Guardian leads with a warning from food banks around Britain who say that a "completely unsustainable" surge in demand that will prevent them feeding the hungriest families this winter. The paper also has a tribute piece to Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader who ended the Cold War, who has died at the age of 91.Image caption, The i leads with reports of fears that small firms are facing mass closures without an energy price cap or new help from the next prime minister. The paper says staff are already being sacked in some small companies that face a fivefold increase in bills.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with a warning from Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak who says it would be "complacent and irresponsible" to ignore the risk of markets losing confidence in the British economy. It comes as wagers against UK government debt sent short-term borrowing costs in the gilt market soaring. Mr Sunak tells the paper that he "struggled to see" how Liz Truss's promises of sweeping tax cuts and help for families struggling with soaring energy costs "add up".Image caption, The Daily Express reports that "upbeat" Boris Johnson says he is "proud" of delivering on his promises and backed his successor to "grab the torch and run with it". The paper says the prime minister praised the "heroic" nature of the British people and said he was confident the country will bounce back "strongly" after the cost of living crisis.Image caption, The Metro leads with a tribute to Mikhail Gobrachev, the Soviet Union's final leader who helped bring the Cold War to an end, who has died aged 91 after a long illness.Image caption, The Times says that patients will be able to use the NHS app to "shop around" for hospitals with the shortest waiting lists in a renewed drive to cut backlogs for routine care. The paper says that health bosses agreed on Tuesday to give patients more choice over where they are treated by next April in an effort to use digital league tables to direct people towards hospitals with the shortest waits.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads with a "damning report" by former detective chief inspector David Spencer on the state of policing, who said that it has "lost its way" and the public feel forces have "all but given up on crimes" such as burglary. Mr Spencer, who is now head of crime and justice at the Policy Exchange think-tank, called for a radical shake-up of forces including wider use of existing powers to sack failing chief constables, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also leads on the report from the Policy Exchange think-tank that finds the public feel officers are "distracted" from solving crime by "woke causes". The paper says the report calls for police to be barred from taking the knee or wearing campaign badges on their uniforms to avoid any risk of appearing to have "partisan political views".Image caption, The Sun reports that Meghan was "ridiculed" by Nelson Mandela's grandson for saying she had been compared to the anti-apartheid hero. The paper says that Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela said overcoming 60 years of oppression in South Africa "can never be compared" to marrying a "white prince".Image caption, And the Daily Star says that "the worlds biggest diva has revealed her shock at being labelled a massive diva by the world's other biggest diva".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.HANGOVER HELL: Are you allergic or intolerant to alcohol?ONLINE DATING: How to spot red flags through language