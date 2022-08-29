Newspaper headlines: EU energy crisis action and 'last orders for pubs'By BBC NewsStaffPublished18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of Tuesday's papers lead with the soaring cost of energy prices. The Financial Times reports that the European Union is preparing emergency measures to curb electricity prices. The paper quotes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who says "we need a new market model for electricity that really functions".Image caption, The Metro focuses on a warning from brewery bosses that thousands of pubs will shut forever unless the government steps in to help them cope with rocketing fuel bills. "Without swift and substantial intervention from government there is no doubt we will witness a huge number of pubs close their doors for good," the paper quotes the British Beer and Pub Association as saying.Image caption, Leading conservatives have urged the new prime minister to address rising cost pressures on schools as a matter of urgency, as headteachers struggle to pay soaring energy and wage bills, the Guardian reports. The former Conservative education secretary Kenneth Baker tells the paper that schools would go into the red without government intervention.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with a message from a leading economist, Professor Patrick Minford, who says Tory leadership contender Liz Truss's "bold tax-cutting reforms are the best way to save Britain from recession".Image caption, The i newspaper says Ms Truss will not reveal full details of her plan to help solve the cost of living crisis because she has not had "data and information from the Treasury". The paper says that detailed meetings to help fight soaring energy bills are not taking place despite pressure on Ms Truss to reassure her party and the public that measures are ready if she wins "as expected".Image caption, The Times reports that Ms Truss will approve a series of oil and gas drilling licenses in the North Sea in one of her first acts as prime minister as part of a long-term plan to secure Britain's energy security.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that statins do not cause common aches and pains and those taking them are simply getting older, research has found. The paper says that GPs have been advised to offer patients greater reassurance about the drugs, which can protect against heart attacks and strokes. Researchers at Oxford University said they had "definitely" debunked the widespread belief that statins are a likely cause of muscle aches, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Mail says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "rift" with the Royal Family threatened to deepen yesterday after "another bombshell interview". The paper says that in a 6,400-word magazine article, Meghan made a series of "apparent swipes", warning she could "say anything" now that she has left the Firm.Image caption, The Sun reports that Meghan has claimed Prince Harry told her "I lost my dad" during their split from the Royal Family. A spokeswoman for the duchess later said that Meghan was referring to her own father, from whom she is estranged, and was saying she hoped the same would not happen to her husband.Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports that Ghislaine Maxwell has "become pals with a notorious murderer" in her US jail. The paper says she is close to Narcy Novack who was sentenced for having "her husband and his mum killed".Image caption, And the Daily Star says that poisonous false widow spiders are "invading homes" and snakes are "on the loose" after being "dumped as expensive pets" in the cost of living crisis.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.HANGOVER HELL: Are you allergic or intolerant to alcohol?ONLINE DATING: How to spot red flags through language