The issue of rising energy prices and inflation continues to lead the papers. The i says Liz Truss, currently favourite to be the next prime minister, is facing calls to pledge cost of living support for more than just the most vulnerable. The paper reports on a poll saying three-quarters of the public think the crisis requires a "Covid-style response", and that senior Tories say the next leader needs to announce more help on their first day or risk "electoral wipeout".