Newspaper headlines: 'Gunned down at bedtime'By BBC NewsStaffPublished55 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Photographs of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel feature of the front pages of Wednesday's newspapers after she was shot dead at her home in Liverpool. "Gunned down at bedtime and left to die" headlines the Sun as it reports Olivia was killed by a gunman who had chased a man into her home in the Knotty Ash area of the city. The paper also notes the killing comes on the 15th anniversary of the murder of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in the city.Image caption, The Metro echoes the appeal of police with its headline: "Tell us who killed little Olivia." Merseyside Police's chief constable Serena Kennedy said now was "not the time to remain tight-lipped" and has appealed to Liverpool's "criminal fraternity" for information as Olivia's death "crosses every single boundary". The paper says she was killed after a "suspected gangland hit went wrong".Image caption, "Just a child" headlines the Daily Express. It carries a quote from Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson who described the killing as "an appalling act of evil." The paper notes Olivia's killing is the third gun death in Liverpool in a week.Image source, BBC News Image caption, "Youngest victim of gangland killings" says the headline in the i newspaper.Image caption, "Unbearable" says the Mirror as it features photos of Olivia and the police cordon around her house on its front cover. A neighbour tells the paper: "You could hear it all. Her mum was screaming for help. But no one could do anything."Image caption, "Picture of innocence to shame lawless Britain" says the Daily Mail's headline. The papers writes the murder of Olivia "stunned the nation" and will "intensify debate about lawlessness" in the country.Image caption, Olivia's photo also appears on the front of the Daily Telegraph. But the paper's lead story is on UK diplomats urging European leaders to keep supporting Ukraine amid the cost of living crisis. The Telegraph says it understands diplomats have been travelling to European capitals to make the case against cutting aid to Kyiv as European governments worry about spending on arms and humanitarian supplies in the face of soaring energy prices.Image caption, The chief executive of Scottish Power - one of the biggest energy suppliers - has told ministers more than £100bn over two years is needed for a rescue plan to protect households from rising bills, the Financial Times reports. Keith Anderson reportedly met with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last week and suggested capping household energy bills at around £2,000.Image caption, There are calls for a windfall tax on grain traders who are enjoying "giant profits" amid soaring food prices, the Guardian reports. It says it raises concerns of profiteering and speculation in global food markets "that could put staples beyond the reach of the poorest". A UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty calls the record profits "clearly unjust" and a "terrible indictment of our food systems".Image caption, The Times leads on an inquiry into the culture of the Red Arrows, the RAF's aerial display team.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports on research on the benefits of sex. The study shows it can be important for your health as "quitting smoking or cutting down on booze", according to the paper.