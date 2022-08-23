Newspaper headlines: 'Gunned down at bedtime'

Image caption,

Photographs of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel feature of the front pages of Wednesday's newspapers after she was shot dead at her home in Liverpool. "Gunned down at bedtime and left to die" headlines the Sun as it reports Olivia was killed by a gunman who had chased a man into her home in the Knotty Ash area of the city. The paper also notes the killing comes on the 15th anniversary of the murder of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in the city.