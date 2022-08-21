Newspaper headlines: 'Debt crisis fears', and Fury's knife crime plea

Image caption,

In more optimistic health news, the Daily Mail says the NHS is trialling a blood test for those over the age of 50 which could prevent up to one in 10 cancer deaths in the UK. According to the paper, the health service is carrying out a world-first trial of the test, which is designed to detect more than 50 kinds of cancer before symptoms show. If successful, the test could be rolled out more widely to a million people as soon as 2024, then possibly nationwide.