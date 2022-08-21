Newspaper headlines: 'Debt crisis fears', and Fury's knife crime plea

Newspaper headlines: 'Debt crisis fears', and Fury's knife crime pleaBy BBC NewsStaff Published47 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, According to a poll for the i paper, more than 1.7 million households are thinking about or have already cancelled direct debits to energy suppliers this autumn. It comes as bills are expected to rise to £3,500, the paper adds, with energy firms urged not to chase those who cannot pay. Charity Age UK has warned that there could be a record number of pensioner deaths this winter due to rising heating costs and NHS pressures and has urged the government to offer "significant" help.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that National Grid bosses want to incentivise people to avoid using electricity between 17:00 and 20:00, which is described as the "high-demand slot". This includes power-hungry appliances such as washing machines, tumble driers and computer games consoles, the paper adds. An application has been made to regulator Ofgem for permission to introduce the scheme by late October.Image caption, Care home residents are being put at risk due to a severe lack of staff, the Guardian says. In some cases, people have been left in their rooms for 24 hours a day, denied showers for more than a week, faced assaults from other residents and left in their own urine. Staff shortages were identified by the paper at three-quarters of care homes in England.Image caption, Turning to emergency care, the Daily Telegraph reports that people calling NHS 111 are being left on hold 20 times longer than the expected time of 20 seconds. The average "time to call answer" was six and a half minutes, the paper adds, citing the latest official figures. However, some patients have reported being left on hold for even longer - up to an hour - and others have waited overnight for a doctor to call back.Image caption, In more optimistic health news, the Daily Mail says the NHS is trialling a blood test for those over the age of 50 which could prevent up to one in 10 cancer deaths in the UK. According to the paper, the health service is carrying out a world-first trial of the test, which is designed to detect more than 50 kinds of cancer before symptoms show. If successful, the test could be rolled out more widely to a million people as soon as 2024, then possibly nationwide.Image caption, Meanwhile, Conservative voters have expressed "sellers' remorse" over the ousting of Boris Johnson, according to polling and focus groups for the Times. The paper says voters would prefer Mr Johnson over Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, with "little enthusiasm" in marginal constituencies for the Tory leadership hopefuls.Image caption, Metro joins several other papers to lead with boxer Tyson Fury's calls for a crackdown on knife crime after his cousin was stabbed to death at the weekend. The world heavyweight champion said in a post on Twitter on Sunday that his relative Rico Burton was "stabbed in the neck overnight". Mr Burton, 31, was attacked in Goose Green, Altrincham, Greater Manchester, police confirmed.Image caption, "Tyson's hell as cousin knifed to death," is the Sun's headline. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident in which a 17-year-old also suffered serious injuries. The paper adds that the 34-year-old sportsman has called for tougher sentences for "idiots carrying knives".Image caption, "End this knife horror" is the headline the Daily Mirror opts for. Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't know how bad it is until it's one of your own". The boxer has demanded that the government "bring back higher sentencing for knife crime".Image caption, Elsewhere, the Financial Time reports that a senior Russian diplomat has warned that Moscow does not see a possibility of a diplomatic resolution to end the war in Ukraine. The six-month mark of the start of the invasion is this week. In an interview with the paper, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, said the UN should be doing more to end the conflict.Image caption, And the lead story on the front of the Daily Star is about German wasps being "drunk on fermented fruit", adding to what the paper calls an already "trying summer for fed-up Brits".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.CAREER CRIMINALS: If you had already made millions, would you keep offending?RINSE AND REPEAT: What's the point of mouthwash?