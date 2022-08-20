Newspaper headlines: Tory fears as 'Labour surges', and 'Wasteminster'

Image caption,

The Observer leads with warnings from senior Conservatives that their party will suffer in a future election if a Liz Truss premiership fails to address the cost of living crisis. Their concern comes as Labour is enjoying a resurgence in the polls. Unless Ms Truss amends her policies, the party will lose in both blue and red wall seats, former cabinet ministers have told the paper. Separately, the paper reports that libraries and museums are preparing to offer warm shelter for those unable to heat their homes this winter.