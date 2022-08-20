Newspaper headlines: Tory fears as 'Labour surges', and 'Wasteminster'By BBC NewsStaff Published36 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Observer leads with warnings from senior Conservatives that their party will suffer in a future election if a Liz Truss premiership fails to address the cost of living crisis. Their concern comes as Labour is enjoying a resurgence in the polls. Unless Ms Truss amends her policies, the party will lose in both blue and red wall seats, former cabinet ministers have told the paper. Separately, the paper reports that libraries and museums are preparing to offer warm shelter for those unable to heat their homes this winter.Image caption, "Wasteminster" is the headline dominating the front of the Sunday Mirror as the paper reports that more than 1,000 tonnes of subsidised food has been discarded at the Palace of Westminster. According to the paper, 2.6m meals were thrown away at the House of Commons and Lords. The paper quotes poverty campaigner Jack Monroe, who said it "shows contempt for ordinary people".Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph reports that Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has vowed to tackle doctors leaving the NHS early and encourage retirees to return to work. It comes as the health service struggles to tackle the Covid backlog and address rising waiting lists. The paper quotes a source close to the foreign secretary as saying she would cut red tape and address "issues in the pension and tax system that currently act as barriers for people wanting to return".Image caption, Meanwhile, the amount that UK students pay for university tuition should be brought closer to the £24,000 a year average that foreign students pay, university bosses have told the Sunday Times. Fees for UK students currently stand at £9,250, which has been frozen for a decade. In order to supplement their finances, higher education establishments are admitting more pupils from abroad, the paper reports.Image caption, Elsewhere, the Sunday Express leads with an assurance from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that joining the "mighty" Pacific trading block "will mean lower prices on our supermarket shelves". The paper reports that the trade deal could open up a market of about half a billion people. The Sunday Express calls it a "glimmer of good news" for the country amid the cost of living crisis.Image caption, The Daily Star Sunday reports that Diana, Princess of Wales' bodyguard has alleged there is a cover-up in the circumstances surrounding her death. According to the paper, Lee Sansum believes that British agents may have accidentally been responsible.Image caption, Finally, the Sunday People reports that serial killer Patrick Mackay could soon be out on the streets as he is due for a parole hearing in November. The paper adds that victims' families have urged officials against a repeat of the Colin Pitchfork case last year, which saw the double child killer being recalled to prison after approaching young women.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.CAREER CRIMINALS: If you had already made millions, would you keep offending?RINSE AND REPEAT: What's the point of mouthwash?