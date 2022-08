Image caption,

Ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove has lent his support to Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak, writing in the Times that Liz Truss' campaign has been a "holiday from reality" and that her proposed tax cuts will put "the stock options of FTSE 100 executives" before the poorest. Mr Gove also announced he is stepping away from front-line politics. It is suggested that this is a signal that Mr Gove is making the case for Mr Sunak sincerely, as he believes his frontbench career is over, regardless of who gets the keys to No 10.