The City of London's top regulators are in the sights of Ms Truss if she becomes prime minister, according to the Financial Times. The paper says there would be an immediate review of their roles and responsibilities, including plans to merge the Financial Conduct Authority, Prudential Regulation Authority and Payments Systems Regulator into a new organisation. It quotes a financial services executive describing Truss's overhaul plans as a "wider war on technocrats". Ms Truss's campaign declined to comment but a source said she would review the organisations.