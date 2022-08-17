Newspaper headlines: Soaring inflation and UK has the worst rate in G7

Newspaper headlines: Soaring inflation and UK has the worst rate in G7By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Financial Times leads on the UK's inflation rate rising above 10% in July for the first time in 40 years. Consumer prices were 10.1% higher than the previous year, exceeding expectations inflation would remain in single digits, the FT reports. The paper writes the next Conservative Party leader will inherit an economy that will "resemble the 1970s era, when Britain was regarded as the 'sickman of Europe'".Image caption, A study predicts two-thirds of all UK households will be trapped in fuel poverty by January, the Guardian reports. The University of York research says 18 millions families - the equivalent 45 million people - will be struggling to make ends meet after further predicted rises in the energy price cap in October and January. It quotes Labour shadow minister Ed Miliband calling the figures "shocking" and showing the "full scale of the national emergency that could unfold unless the government acts".Image caption, "Britain has the worst inflation in the G7" headlines the Telegraph as it reports that UK inflation is at a higher rate than in America or major eurozone countries. Economist Martin Beck told the paper: "We have got the US's excess demand for workers and the Europeans' massive energy bill issues, so we have the worst of both worlds when it comes to inflation."Image caption, "Now brace for the interest rate hike" says the i newspaper as it warn millions will face increased mortgage payments as the cost of living crisis deepens. Former Chancellor Philip Hammond tells the paper the government is "not functional" and must get tough on wages to tackle inflation.Image caption, The Daily Express also warns over an interest rate rise. It reports economists predict a second 0.5% rise in a row next month in a bid to tackle inflation. It quotes one calling it "almost inevitable".Image caption, The Times leads on tens of thousands of teenagers being expected to miss out on their first-choice university on A-level results day on Thursday. It says experts claim 40,000 candidates could be rejected by their first choice if they miss a grade due to the population of school leavers growing and also universities over-recruiting last year. The Times notes those who miss their grades "will face strong competition" with a significant reduction in clearing places compared to 2019.Image caption, "Knifed to death on mobility scooter" headlines the Metro. It shows an image, released by police, of a suspect following the fatal stabbing of 87-year-old grandfather Thomas O'Halloran in Ealing, London, on Tuesday.Image caption, The Daily Mail also leads on the stabbing of Mr O'Halloran and reports the grandfather had been busking with his accordion to raise money for Ukraine.Image caption, The Mirror splashes on a picture of Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo after he was cautioned by police over footage which appeared to show him knocking a phone out a fan's hand in April. It quotes Merseyside Police confirming a 37-year-old was interviewed over an allegation of assault and criminal damage.Image caption, The Daily Star accuses Foreign Secretary Liz Truss of hypocrisy following a recording of her, revealed by the Guardian, in which she said British workers needed "more graft". The Star says the Tory party leadership contender "remains tight-lipped" about the 13 weeks of holiday our MPs are entitled to. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also on holiday, it notes.Image caption, "Gold Trafford" headlines the Sun as it reports on a bid to take over Manchester United. It says Ineos chemicals group chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy the club. Mr Ratcliffe - a fan of the club - is believed to be worth £11bn, the paper reports. It comes as the club sits at the bottom of the Premier League.