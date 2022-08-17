Newspaper headlines: Soaring inflation and UK has the worst rate in G7

Image caption,

The Times leads on tens of thousands of teenagers being expected to miss out on their first-choice university on A-level results day on Thursday. It says experts claim 40,000 candidates could be rejected by their first choice if they miss a grade due to the population of school leavers growing and also universities over-recruiting last year. The Times notes those who miss their grades "will face strong competition" with a significant reduction in clearing places compared to 2019.