Newspaper headlines: 'Cyclists may need number plates' and Pop Idol Darius dead

"Cyclists may need number plates" headlines the Daily Mail as it reports on a "growing belief among ministers" that riders should abide by the same speed restrictions as other motorists, amid a increase in cyclists. The paper suggests cyclists could also need insurance and would have to observe speed limits under a shake-up of road laws. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Daily Mail he was proposing setting up a review to stop "turning a blind eye" to cyclists speeding and busting red lights.

The Guardian leads on a leaked recording of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying British workers needed "more graft" and suggesting they lacked the "skill and application" of foreign nationals. The papers says the comments by the Conservative Party leadership contender was recorded while she was chief secretary to the Treasury, between 2017 and 2019. A Truss campaign source said the comments were "half a decade old" and lacked "context", while acknowledging the UK does "need to boost productivity". When asked about the comments, the foreign secretary did not deny making them and said the point she has always made is "we need more economic growth".

Real pay levels fell at the fastest rate for at least 20 years in the second quarter, the Financial Times reports. Office for National Statistics figures show a 3% drop, the steepest decline since comparable records began in 2001. The paper says the data "highlights the difficult financial position of households even before a sharp rise in energy bills expected in October."

Ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hit out at his Conservative leadership rival, Liz Truss, claiming her plans to tackle the cost of living crisis would lead to millions people being "tipped into destitution". The Telegraph reports Mr Sunak saying Ms Truss's failure to offer people more direct help with their energy bills would represent a "moral failure" the public would not forgive. The paper quotes allies of Ms Truss calling him an "attention seeker".

The Modern Slavery Act has become one of the "biggest loopholes" for illegal migrants to avoid deportation, a former immigration minister has told the Telegraph. The paper says Chris Philp, who served between 2019 and 2021, claimed human rights lawyers were exploiting the legislation to keep "illegal migrants and foreign murderers and rapists in the UK". The paper quotes a Home Office source saying Home Secretary Priti Patel will review the act in a bid to end low thresholds on proof and to limit the number of claims.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is "furious" at "petty EU chiefs" for breaching a research agreement, reports the Daily Express. Under the terms of the Brexit deal the UK should have access to key scientific programmes, like Horizon Europe which brings together researchers from across member nations, the paper says. Brussels had agreed to the UK's continued participation following Brexit, but changed its mind last year following the dispute over Northern Ireland.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has called for every adult to get a booster to help avoid a "meltdown of the NHS", the i newspaper reports. His think tank the Tony Blair Institute has also called on the government to be prepared to bring back compulsory masks on public transport to avoid a significant winter wave of Covid-19.

"Ryanair to the rescue" headlines the Metro as it reports its CEO Michael O'Leary will put on 500 extra flights at London Stansted Airport over half-term. It comes after Heathrow Airport said it would extend its cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. Mr O'Leary criticised Heathrow calling it "hopeless", the Metro reports. Heathrow previously said its measure would enable more reliable passenger journeys.

"Pop Idol Darius dead" headlines the Sun as it reports on the death of singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh. Mr Danesh, 41, was found unresponsive in his US apartment. The paper quotes a source saying the Scot has been "really excited" at the prospect of a Pop Idol reunion - the ITV singing talent show where he found fame.

The Mirror splashes on a picture of Ryan Giggs leaving Manchester Crown Court. The former Manchester United footballer is on trial accused of controlling behaviour and assaulting his former partner. Mr Giggs denies all charges he is accused of. The paper reports on the former Wales manager taking the stand to admit to never being faithful in relationships, but denying attacking any woman.