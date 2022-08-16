Newspaper headlines: 'Cyclists may need number plates' and Pop Idol Darius dead

Image caption,

The Guardian leads on a leaked recording of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying British workers needed "more graft" and suggesting they lacked the "skill and application" of foreign nationals. The papers says the comments by the Conservative Party leadership contender was recorded while she was chief secretary to the Treasury, between 2017 and 2019. A Truss campaign source said the comments were "half a decade old" and lacked "context", while acknowledging the UK does "need to boost productivity". When asked about the comments, the foreign secretary did not deny making them and said the point she has always made is "we need more economic growth".