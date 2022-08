Image caption,

The Sun front page reports on day four of the trial of Ryan Giggs, who has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and subjecting her to coercive control. The paper reports the court heard Kate Greville had told police the former footballer had cheated on her with a dozen women, rather than the eight the court had previously heard. It adds the jury saw police bodycam footage of her after she was allegedly headbutted. Mr Giggs denies all the charges.