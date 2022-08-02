Newspaper headlines: England's Dancing Queens and Mordaunt backs Truss
The once bitter rivals in the Conservative leadership race - Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt - are pictured together smiling on the front of the Daily Telegraph.
Their appearance at a hustings in Exeter on Monday came as Ms Mordaunt publicly gave her backing to the foreign secretary to be the next prime minister - and declared her the candidate of "hope".
The paper says Ms Mordaunt's endorsement was a surprise, given what it calls "the acrimonious briefing war that erupted between the pair during the earlier stages of the leadership contest".
The Times says Ms Mordaunt's support is "a significant boost" for the Truss campaign, especially as a new poll suggests that the race against Rishi Sunak, to succeed Boris Johnson, is tightening.
The paper says a private survey by Ms Truss's team - which it has seen - has her only five points in front, in contrast to other surveys.
The Times goes on to say that sources in Mr Sunak's camp claim the shift reflects feedback they've been getting on the ground - and that many members are yet to make up their minds about who they will support. A Truss campaign source, however, tells the paper that it's paying "no attention" to polling, but "fighting for every vote".
The i reports Boris Johnson is blaming the 2019 intake of Conservative MPs for contributing to his downfall.
The paper quotes a friend, who says the outgoing prime minister believes the group spent too much time on Twitter, rather than forging party allegiances in Westminster during the early months of lockdown - and this left them "flaky", "with less loyalty" to their leader.
Members of the new intake have reacted angrily, with one telling the paper that Mr Johnson is a "narcissist" who didn't know half their names "when he got into trouble".
The Times calls British Airways' suspension of the sale of short-haul flights from Heathrow, for at least a week, "another blow" to holidaymakers.
The paper warns that the move could push up prices on rival carriers. However, it also says it will help to stabilise BA's operations - and reduce the risk of disruption caused by overbooking.
There's a warning on the front of the Telegraph that Heineken is preparing to cut beer production at its European manufacturing plants, if severe gas shortages take hold over winter.
Russia has cut gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks.
The brewery giant - which also makes Amstel and Fosters - tells the paper it will curtail output in "extreme scenarios", although it's "moderately confident" production will continue as normal.
And the joy following the Lionesses' victory is encapsulated in pictures of them dancing and singing with fans in Trafalgar Square.
The Metro declares the winning footballers "dancing queens".
The Guardian says "everyone is buzzing" - as the "seismic win" reverberates across the nation.
The Daily Mail says their Euro triumph has left the Lionesses hungry for more, while the Sun declares the team have "the world at their feet", as they set their sights on World Cup glory.
The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror agree on one thing, that they should be honoured by the Queen. Give them gongs, they say.
