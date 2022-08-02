Newspaper headlines: England's Dancing Queens and Mordaunt backs Truss

Pictures of the triumphant Lionesses adorn most of the front pages following their Euro 2022 victory. "Dancing Queens" is the headline on the Metro as Rachel Daly, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly celebrate on a stage in Trafalgar Square.
"Everyone is buzzing" is the headline on the Guardian as it quotes matchwinner Chloe Kelly. The paper says the England Women's victory has echoed around the nation as it looks at the team's legacy.
The Daily Telegraph leads on Ms Truss's former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt who has now backed her for the top job. The trade minister has backed the foreign secretary, saying she has the "graft and authenticity" to win and calling her the "hope candidate".
The I says outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson blames the 2019 intake of Tory MPs for contributing to his downfall - according to a friend. The paper alleges Mr Johnson believes the group "spent too much time on Twitter" during the early months in lockdown, instead of forging party allegiances in Westminster.
Away from the football many of the papers focus on the ongoing Tory leadership contest. The Daily Mail leads on a vow from favourite Liz Truss to call a halt on junk food taxes. The paper quotes her as saying she will "rip up nanny state plans" - including allowing unhealthy "buy one, get one free" offers.
The Daily Express also leads on Ms Truss's tax promises, saying she has insisted she is the "real deal on tax". It says she is promising to "quickly help millions of families keep more of their hard-earned money".
While Ms Mordaunt and the Lionesses feature on the Times front page its lead story is on airline British Airways suspending ticket sales. The "unprecedented move" could push up already high prices across the industry, the paper warns.
The Financial Times leads on plans for the US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to meet Taiwan's president in a controversial visit which has triggered concern over a possible military response from China. The paper says China has issued a strong warning to the Biden administration over the visit.
The Daily Star has a story about a "beer-loving pony", who has been elected mayor but also barred from his local pub.

The once bitter rivals in the Conservative leadership race - Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt - are pictured together smiling on the front of the Daily Telegraph.

Their appearance at a hustings in Exeter on Monday came as Ms Mordaunt publicly gave her backing to the foreign secretary to be the next prime minister - and declared her the candidate of "hope".

The paper says Ms Mordaunt's endorsement was a surprise, given what it calls "the acrimonious briefing war that erupted between the pair during the earlier stages of the leadership contest".

The Times says Ms Mordaunt's support is "a significant boost" for the Truss campaign, especially as a new poll suggests that the race against Rishi Sunak, to succeed Boris Johnson, is tightening.

Reuters
Penny Mordaunt has backed her former leadership rival Liz Truss

The paper says a private survey by Ms Truss's team - which it has seen - has her only five points in front, in contrast to other surveys.

The Times goes on to say that sources in Mr Sunak's camp claim the shift reflects feedback they've been getting on the ground - and that many members are yet to make up their minds about who they will support. A Truss campaign source, however, tells the paper that it's paying "no attention" to polling, but "fighting for every vote".

The i reports Boris Johnson is blaming the 2019 intake of Conservative MPs for contributing to his downfall.

The paper quotes a friend, who says the outgoing prime minister believes the group spent too much time on Twitter, rather than forging party allegiances in Westminster during the early months of lockdown - and this left them "flaky", "with less loyalty" to their leader.

Members of the new intake have reacted angrily, with one telling the paper that Mr Johnson is a "narcissist" who didn't know half their names "when he got into trouble".

The Times calls British Airways' suspension of the sale of short-haul flights from Heathrow, for at least a week, "another blow" to holidaymakers.

The paper warns that the move could push up prices on rival carriers. However, it also says it will help to stabilise BA's operations - and reduce the risk of disruption caused by overbooking.

There's a warning on the front of the Telegraph that Heineken is preparing to cut beer production at its European manufacturing plants, if severe gas shortages take hold over winter.

Russia has cut gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks.

The brewery giant - which also makes Amstel and Fosters - tells the paper it will curtail output in "extreme scenarios", although it's "moderately confident" production will continue as normal.

EPA
There were celebrations in Trafalgar Square following England's Euro 2022 win over Germany

And the joy following the Lionesses' victory is encapsulated in pictures of them dancing and singing with fans in Trafalgar Square.

The Metro declares the winning footballers "dancing queens".

The Guardian says "everyone is buzzing" - as the "seismic win" reverberates across the nation.

The Daily Mail says their Euro triumph has left the Lionesses hungry for more, while the Sun declares the team have "the world at their feet", as they set their sights on World Cup glory.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror agree on one thing, that they should be honoured by the Queen. Give them gongs, they say.