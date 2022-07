Image caption,

The Prince of Wales took a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden, according to a new investigation by the Sunday Times. The paper reports that Prince Charles had a meeting with two of Osama bin Laden's half-brothers in October 2013 - two years after the Al-Qaeda leader was killed. Prince Charles reportedly accepted the money despite initial objections of advisers at Clarence House and the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund (PWCF) - the recipient of the donation. A Clarence House spokeswoman said: "The Prince of Wales' Charitable Fund has assured us that thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation." They added that the decision to accept the money was down to the charity's trustees. Sir Ian Cheshire, chairman of PWCF, said the donation was agreed "wholly" by trustees at the time.