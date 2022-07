Image caption,

According to the Daily Telegraph, Ms Truss is planning a "Thatcherite shake-up of the Treasury" to give No 10 more control over the economy. According to sources cited by the paper, if Ms Truss becomes prime minister she will bolster the number of economic advisers in No 10 to give her more power to work with her chancellor to challenge Treasury "group think". Under a Ms Truss premiership, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng could get the keys to No 11, the paper adds.