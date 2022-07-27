Newspaper headlines: 'General strike threat' and fears of £3,850 energy bills

Newspaper headlines: 'General strike threat' and fears of £3,850 energy billsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A variety of stories lead Thursday's papers. The i reports that Mick Lynch, head of the RMT union, has said there could be a general strike if Liz Truss becomes prime minister and introduces laws intended to make it harder for unions to organise industrial action. Mr Lynch is quoted calling for an "enormous response" if the measures go ahead.Image caption, The Guardian says Mr Lynch's threat, combined with strikes this week and planned action by other unions, looks set to "deepen a summer of industrial unrest". It also reports that senior shadow ministers have expressed private concern about Labour's current policy of not allowing frontbenchers to join picket lines, arguing it could become unsustainable.Image caption, A lack of rain is set to make this July the driest since 1911, the Metro reports. The paper says the average rainfall across England this month has been only 0.6in (1.5cm), a quarter of the usual amount, and points out that the last time levels were so low was the summer the Titanic launched and George V was crowned.Image caption, The Daily Star says the best way to stop the hot weather leading to a drought is cut your showers short, stop washing your hair, and reuse your teacups. The headline reads: "Grease is the word".Image caption, Household energy bills could soon rise to an average annual cost of £3,850, the Daily Express reports. The paper quotes consumer rights expert Martin Lewis saying: "This is going to be a horrendous autumn and winter."Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads with the same story, reporting that the winter could see a "shocking" peak monthly energy cost of £500. It quotes a Labour spokesperson criticising the Tories for a lack of action and saying that was "leaving families worried".Image caption, The decision by the US Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points as part of efforts to tame inflation leads the Financial Times. The paper says the Fed is "now in the throes of the most aggressive cycle of monetary tightening since 1981" and that further rate rises are expected later in the year.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads with a ruling that the Garden Court legal chambers discriminated against barrister Allison Bailey when it investigated and upheld a complaint against her because she expressed a belief that biological sex cannot be changed. The paper describes the judgement, the outcome of an employment tribunal brought by Ms Bailey, as a "victory for free speech... and women".Image caption, Ms Bailey is pictured on the front page of the Times with author JK Rowling, who has described her as a heroine. The paper also reports that UK National Security Advisor Sir Stephen Lovegrove has warned that the West is at risk of stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China or Russia. Speaking in Washington, Sir Stephen said that a collapse of backdoor channels between rival powers had increased the risk of a "rapid escalation to strategic conflict".Image caption, Sir Stephen's comments also appear in the Daily Telegraph, which quotes him saying Britain had "clear concerns" that China was expanding its nuclear arsenal and that China's "disdain" for arms control agreements was a "daunting prospect".Image caption, And The Sun carries a picture of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on holiday with a woman said to be his new partner. The paper says Tuchel appears to have "found love again" after his divorce and the picture of the couple in Sardinia is captioned as an "away win".BBC REWIND: A unique archive of life in the UK since the 1940sMATHS CHALLENGE: Can you predict the patterns?