Newspaper headlines: Sunak VAT cut pledge and 'Roarsome Lionesses' into final

Newspaper headlines: Sunak VAT cut pledge and 'Roarsome Lionesses' into finalBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour ago

Image caption, Many of the front pages again feature the latest from the race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss for the Conservative Party leadership. The i says that Mr Sunak is "on the ropes" after polling showed he continues to lag behind Ms Truss among Tory members. The paper is also one of a number to carry a picture of Ms Truss appearing shocked after Kate McCann, the host of Tuesday's head-to-head debate on TalkTV, fainted.