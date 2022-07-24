Newspaper headlines: Tory race turns 'toxic' and NHS 'on its knees'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several of Monday's front pages lead on a report saying NHS and social care services face their worst workforce crisis in history because of chronic staff shortages. The paper says the "damning report" by MPs warns that patient safety is at severe risk with 12,000 hospital doctor posts and more than 50,000 nurse and midwife jobs unfilled in England alone.Image caption, The Guardian has the same story, saying the report criticises the "absence of a credible government strategy" on NHS-wide understaffing. Elsewhere, the paper marks six months since the war in Ukraine started, alongside a photo of a 71-year-old Ukrainian man leaving his house that was damaged by a Russian strike.Image caption, Also covering the "bombshell" report, the Mirror says exhausted NHS staff are quitting "in droves".Image caption, In other news, the i says the Conservative leadership race has become "increasingly bitter" as the briefing war ramps up. It says Rishi Sunak's campaign accused rival Liz Truss of flip-flopping on the threat of China, while Team Truss claimed Beijing was "effectively endorsing [Sunak] for PM".Image caption, The Daily Mail covers the same row, saying Mr Sunak's "get-tough stance" was called into question by his rival. The former chancellor said China was "the biggest long-term threat to Britain", but allies of Ms Truss accused him of being "soft" on the country and pursuing closer trade links, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph believes the briefing war has become "increasingly frenetic and negative" in recent days, and says Mr Sunak has accused Ms Truss of helping to enable Beijing's "infiltration" of British universities.Image caption, The Daily Express says Ms Truss will later reveal plans to "turbocharge" economic growth by building a string of "low-tax new towns". The foreign secretary envisages high-tech but low-regulation investment areas where businesses can "flourish", the paper reports.Image caption, The Times says British holidaymakers should prepare to wait for hours in queues at Dover and Folkestone for the rest of the summer, with cross-Channel infrastructure on a "knife-edge" because of surging demand and more border checks.Image caption, The Sun has spoken to reality TV star Lauren Goodger, whose newborn baby died earlier this month. She tells the paper she is having a post-mortem on her daughter Lorena to find out exactly why she died - something she says she needs to do "for my own sanity".Image caption, The Financial Times reports that Beijing is preparing to sort US-listed Chinese companies into tiers based on the sensitivity of the data they hold, in a bid to stop American regulators from delisting hundreds of businesses.Image caption, "Heat! Wave after wave" is the headline in the Daily Star, as it says "scorched Brits" face another four heatwaves over the summer as Saharan heat "frazzles us" from next weekend.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.BENEATH THE SURFACE: Five underwater cities from around the worldBATS V. FLIES QUIZ: Which beast is best?