Newspaper headlines: 'We took back control' and GP working hours 'crisis'

Image caption, A range of stories appear on Sunday's front pages. Boris Johnson has written in the Daily Express, saying he has "fought some of the hardest yards in modern political history". The paper describes it as a "full-throttle defence" of his government, after he announced earlier this month that he was stepping down as Conservative leader.Image caption, The Sunday Times says nearly a fifth of GPs work an average of only 26 hours a week as half of all patients struggle to get through to their family doctor, data suggests. The paper says many now do other work including research and private work, as a senior GP says the job is "no longer doable full-time".Image caption, On a similar theme, the Sunday Mirror reports that NHS workers struggling with the cost of living are selling their holiday days to make ends meet. It says others, like 37-year-old Pauline Brady, are working extra days to get by.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph reports that Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak is promising to introduce a cap on refugee numbers if he becomes prime minister. The paper says it's an attempt to "woo" the right of the party. Elsewhere, the paper carries a picture of Boris Johnson throwing a mock grenade, with the wry caption "parting gesture".Image caption, The Sunday People quotes a former defence chief who warns the Army is too small to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin.Image caption, "Yabba dabba phew!" is the headline in the Daily Star, which reports that "clever boffins" say this summer will be the hottest for 125,000 years - back when "Flintstones lived in Bedrock".