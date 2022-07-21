Newspaper headlines: BBC 'let Diana down' and Sunak 'goes on attack'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of the papers lead with the BBC paying damages to Tiggy Legge-Bourke, a former nanny to Princes William and Harry. The Daily Express reports that the damages relate to false claims that Ms Legge-Bourke had an affair with Prince Charles and an abortion. A statement read out in court said it was "likely that these false and malicious allegations arose as a result and in the context of BBC Panorama's efforts to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales" in 1995.Image caption, The Metro says the damages will be "substantial" and quotes BBC director general Tim Davie saying: "We let [Princess Diana], the Royal Family and our audiences down".Image caption, Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, has called on the police to act over the interview, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper quotes him saying: "It's amazing no criminal charges have been levelled."Image caption, The Daily Star says the BBC has had to say "sorry to pretty much the entire Royal Family for telling porky pies".Image caption, Other papers lead on the latest from the Conservative Party leadership race. The Daily Telegraph reports that, speaking to LBC radio, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he fears reducing taxes before next year would further fuel inflation, and accused leadership rival Liz Truss of misleading the public on the issue by promising immediate cuts.Image caption, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has in turn accused Mr Sunak of "peddling" a failed economic policy that would lead to a recession and make it difficult for the Conservatives to win the next election, the Times reports. The paper also quotes Ms Truss claiming that the Treasury suffers from having an "economic orthodoxy" and being resistant to change.Image caption, The Guardian says Mr Sunak's comments represent his "strongest attack yet" on Ms Truss's economic policies. The paper also reports on new analysis showing that the oil and gas industry has delivered £2.3bn a day in profit for the last 50 years. It quotes the author of the study, Prof Aviel Verbruggen, saying the sum has been enough for fossil fuel companies to "buy every politician, every system" in order to delay action on climate change.Image caption, Supporters of Trade minister Penny Mordaunt, who was knocked out of the Tory leadership race in the final round of voting among MPs, are orchestrating a "stop Liz Truss" campaign, the i reports. The paper says Ms Truss may also face challenges from the chairs of some local Conservative Associations, although polls show she maintains a strong lead among party members.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with the decision by the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by half a percentage point, the first rise for more than a decade and more than twice the increase mooted by the bank last month. The paper quotes Christine Lagarde, president of the bank, saying it was "time to deliver" after eurozone inflation hit a record high of 8.6% in the year to June.Image caption, At least two migrants who were flagged as possible security risks after arriving in Britain across the English Channel have absconded from their hotels without fingerprints or photographs being taken, the Daily Mail reports. The paper says the claim emerged in a report written by David Neal, the chief inspector of borders and immigration, that exposed an "alarming litany of failures".Image caption, And the Sun reports that the son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody has landed a role in EastEnders. The paper says Bobby Brazier, 19, will join the cast as a "mischievous" member of the Slater family, and quotes him saying he's "loving every minute" of the process so far.UNDER THE INK: Where's the most painful place to get a tattoo?FALLING OUT OF TOUCH: How many friends do we really need?