Newspaper headlines: BBC 'let Diana down' and Sunak 'goes on attack'

A number of the papers lead with the BBC paying damages to Tiggy Legge-Bourke, a former nanny to Princes William and Harry. The Daily Express reports that the damages relate to false claims that Ms Legge-Bourke had an affair with Prince Charles and an abortion. A statement read out in court said it was "likely that these false and malicious allegations arose as a result and in the context of BBC Panorama's efforts to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales" in 1995.