Newspaper headlines: 'Advantage Truss' ahead of 'blue on blue dogfight'By BBC NewsStaffPublished55 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The result of the final MPs' ballot in the Tory leadership race, which saw Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss emerge as the two candidates to be put to the party membership, leads many of the papers. The Daily Telegraph says the advantage is with Ms Truss as the final stage begins, with a string of recent polls having found party members favour her over Mr Sunak.Image caption, The i also says Ms Truss currently has the upper hand. It reports that Mr Sunak is facing pressure to pledge that he would cut taxes if he became prime minister, although it also quotes supporters of his accusing Ms Truss of peddling "fairy tales" on the issue.Image caption, Ms Truss is starting the campaign pledging to "hit the ground running" and "get things done", while Mr Sunak has emphasised his competence and focus on rebuilding the economy, the Financial Times reports.Image caption, The front page of the Metro features Penny Mordaunt, who at one point was the favourite in the race but who was knocked out after getting eight fewer votes than Ms Truss in the final MPs' vote. The headline reads: "Penny's dropped"Image caption, The Guardian says the coming weeks look set to be a "blue on blue dogfight". The paper cites bruising exchanges revealing private cabinet discussions during the first two televised debates and says both campaigns admit they expect "a summer of difficult headlines" for the candidates.Image caption, Mr Sunak has told Tory members that they should vote for him or risk losing power, says the Times. The paper quotes the former chancellor saying he believes he is the "only candidate" who can beat Labour, but also reports that his team believes he needs to gain momentum if he is to win the contest.Image caption, Writing in the Daily Mail, Ms Truss pledges to govern as a "true tax-cutting, freedom-loving Conservative" and to hold an emergency budget introducing tax cuts to ease the cost of living. "We cannot have business-as-usual managerialism on the economy," she says.Image caption, The front page of the Mirror features a picture of Boris Johnson beside the headline: "Out of the lying man and into the dire". The two candidates to replace him are branded "Lightweight Liz Truss" and "Rich Kid Rishi Sunak".Image caption, Boris Johnson could not resist a "parting shot" at Rishi Sunak, and a hint that he may attempt a comeback in the future, at his final Prime Minister's Questions, the Express reports. The paper quotes Mr Johnson telling MPs: "Hasta la vista, baby".Image caption, The Sun's front page features a picture of the husband and two children of the late blogger and cancer campaigner Deborah James leading mourners at her funeral on Wednesday. The headline quotes a note left for Ms James by one family member which said they would "love and miss her forever".Image caption, And the Daily Star reports on comments by a Netflix boss predicting that mainstream TV will be "dead in 10 years", with the front page showing a television screen covered in static.