Questions over the survival of Boris Johnson's government continue to lead Britain's national newspapers. "Johnson fights for his life" headlines the Times, as it writes the prime minister declared he was "absolutely determined" to stay on despite more than 40 ministers quitting government since Tuesday. It says Mr Johnson claimed his resignation would lead to a general election keeping the Conservatives out of power for decades. It quotes an ally of the premier saying: "It's an utter illusion if people think they can topple Boris and think it will be happily ever after."