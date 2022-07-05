Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'did know about Pincher' and go-slow protest

Image caption,

Several of Tuesday's newspapers continue to focus on questions about what Boris Johnson knew of allegations of inappropriate behaviour against ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher. The Mirror reports No 10 admitted that Boris Johnson "did take advice" on some of the allegations before promoting him to deputy chief whip, although there was no formal complaint at the time. The paper says it marks a U-turn after No 10 previously said Mr Johnson had not been aware of any "specific allegations". It also reports the prime minister's wife, Carrie, questioned Mr Pincher's suitability for the whip in 2017 while she was a Tory communications director.