Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'did know about Pincher' and go-slow protest

Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'did know about Pincher' and go-slow protestBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several of Tuesday's newspapers continue to focus on questions about what Boris Johnson knew of allegations of inappropriate behaviour against ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher. The Mirror reports No 10 admitted that Boris Johnson "did take advice" on some of the allegations before promoting him to deputy chief whip, although there was no formal complaint at the time. The paper says it marks a U-turn after No 10 previously said Mr Johnson had not been aware of any "specific allegations". It also reports the prime minister's wife, Carrie, questioned Mr Pincher's suitability for the whip in 2017 while she was a Tory communications director.Image caption, "Cabinet angry at defending Johnson again" headlines the i newspaper. The paper says it has been told ministers have been unwilling to defend the prime minister over his handling of the allegations against Mr Pincher. It adds Cabinet ministers have also been authorised to depart from the official Downing Street line in TV and radio interviews.Image caption, Unions have warned that Parliament must act to stop "seemingly endless" allegations of sexual misconduct by MPs, the Guardian reports. It says the FDA and Prospect, which represents more than 1.000 parliamentary workers, have written to the Speaker of the House, Lindsay Hoyle, to urge Parliament to take action.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faces a revolt within his party over Brexit, after promising in a speech on Monday not to take the UK back into the single market or a customs union. The paper notes London Mayor Sadiq Khan openly contradicted his party's leader by saying Britain should rejoin the EU single market as it would make the country's future "more prosperous". It reports Sir Keir's position on Brexit puts Labour on a "collision course" with the Liberal Democrats whose aim is to rejoin the single market.Image caption, "Britain on a go-slow" headlines the Metro as it leads on "furious drivers" bringing gridlock to motorways on Monday in a go-slow protest at "sky-high" fuel prices. It reports the coordinated protest came as petrol hit a "new record average" of 191.5p a litre, according to Experian. Its front page shows stranded drivers playing football on a deserted carriageway on the M4 in Somerset.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports Home Secretary Priti Patel is urging police to use tough new powers to stop fuel protestors being disrupting roads. It says Ms Patel is calling on officers to arrest and charge drivers behind go-slow protests. The Daily Mail suggests stiffer punishments that came into force this year and were designed to combat protests by Extinction Rebellion would also apply to the fuel campaigners.Image caption, The Times also leads with calls for police to take a "zero-tolerance approach" to fuel campaigners using go-slow protests to cause disruption. It adds the home secretary's tough stance was backed by Downing Street. It quotes a senior government source saying they were looking to the police to use the powers they have been given by the government to deal with these protests.Image caption, The Financial Times reports train drivers union Aslef is warning of "massive" disruption for commuters as its members vote on their first national strike since 1995. The paper says the union is balloting drivers at 10 train companies in a dispute over pay. Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan tells the paper it was likely the the walkouts would be coordinated and the strikes would have a "massive effect". It follows the RMT walkout last month.Image caption, "The biggest tax cut for a decade" will ease the financial burden for 30 million people, according to the prime minister. The Daily Express reports on Mr Johnson saying that reforms to National Insurance this month will see employees save up to £330 a year.Image caption, The Sun leads on the arrest of a Premier League footballer on suspicion of rape. It reports the sportsman, in his 20s, was arrested on Monday in the early hours of the morning.Image caption, "Puff doody" headlines the Daily Star as it splashes on "hard-up smokers" turning to fake cigarettes which it claims are filled with insect eggs, fungi and faeces.