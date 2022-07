Image caption,

It's not just backbench MPs who have been angered by No 10's handling of the claims, the Daily Telegraph says. The appointment of Mr Pincher as deputy chief whip in February has also frustrated some ministers, according to the paper. The paper says it has spoken to sources close to three Cabinet ministers who criticised the decision to appoint him and expressed dismay at having to face public questions about what Mr Johnson knew at the time. One Cabinet source told the paper that defending the PM's handling of the allegations against Mr Pincher was "soul destroying".