Newspaper headlines: PM 'turned blind eye' and Charles honours claim

Image caption,

On the Guardian's front page picture slot is a photo of two women among the crowds who gathered in central London for the annual Pride march, which returned for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The paper's lead story says that the government's official spending watchdog, the independent National Audit Office, is set to launch an inquiry into the prime minister's claim that 40 new hospitals will be built by 2030. According to the paper, it comes as concerns grow in Whitehall that the pledge is not affordable and has been oversold to the public.