Newspaper headlines: PM 'turned blind eye' and Charles honours claim

Image caption, Boris Johnson has been accused of ignoring warnings about Chris Pincher's alleged sexual misconduct, reports the Sunday Telegraph. The paper says that the prime minister's decision to appoint Mr Pincher as deputy chief whip in February prompted the resignation of another senior whip. The paper quotes the source as saying: "There was considerable ill-feeling in the whips' office about Pincher's appointment." Mr Pincher was suspended as a Conservative MP last week after being accused of groping two men. He has also been reported to the Parliament's behaviour watchdog.Image caption, The Sunday Mirror carries a similar report, saying the prime minister "missed chances to probe Pincher". The paper adds that Mr Johnson was warned twice of concerns about Mr's Pincher's alleged misconduct, with more alleged victims coming forward.Image caption, On the Guardian's front page picture slot is a photo of two women among the crowds who gathered in central London for the annual Pride march, which returned for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The paper's lead story says that the government's official spending watchdog, the independent National Audit Office, is set to launch an inquiry into the prime minister's claim that 40 new hospitals will be built by 2030. According to the paper, it comes as concerns grow in Whitehall that the pledge is not affordable and has been oversold to the public.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reports that ministers are urging Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to cut taxes now, rather than wait until the next election. A Cabinet rift is emerging, according to the paper, which adds that supporters of tax cuts in the government say people need more help now, as the cost of living rises.Image caption, Elsewhere, the Sunday Times reports that the Prince of Wales gave an honour to a Conservative peer after allegedly accepting millions of pounds in donations from him. According to the paper, Lord Brownlow allegedly spent £1.7 million "bailing out" Prince Charles' "failed eco-village". The paper reports a Clarence House spokesman as saying: "Chairpersons of charities closely associated with the royal family are often appointed to the Royal Victorian Order to thank them for their public service, on completion of their tenure." Mr Brownlow did not respond to a request for comment, the paper says.Image caption, "Last hope to save summer holidays" is the headline dominating the front of the Sunday People as the paper reports on the "race" to hire more workers and end airport "chaos". A photo of what the paper calls a "weary" passenger waiting at Stansted airport also features on the front page.Image caption, And "let's get hot and dirty" are the words dominating the front of the Daily Star Sunday as the paper reports that rising temperatures means Britons will be told to wash and do less laundry to prevent water shortages.