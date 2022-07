Image caption,

The i weekend and several other papers lead with the fallout from the suspension of Conservative MP Chris Pincher. The i weekend says Boris Johnson is facing a "backlash" after, the paper says, "trying to protect" the former deputy chief whip following allegations he groped two men in a private members' club. The prime minister faced pressure to suspend Mr Pincher from the party after senior Tory MPs and opposition parties said his position was untenable. Downing Street had earlier suggested the PM considered the matter closed after Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip. A senior Tory has told the paper: "The PM's (initial) refusal to strip the whip will galvanise efforts to oust him."