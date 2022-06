Image caption,

The majority of front pages lead with the Russian missile strike on a shopping centre in Ukraine, which has killed at least 16 people. The i dedicates its front page to a picture of firefighters tackling the inferno in the city of Kremenchuk. The paper reports there was a "global outcry" after the bombing of the "crowded" shopping mall in broad daylight, including from G7 leaders - who described it as a "deliberate provocation" and "war crime".