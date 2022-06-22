Newspaper headlines: Polio alert and Sunak defends pension rise

Newspaper headlines: Polio alert and Sunak defends pension riseBy BBC NewsStaffPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of the papers lead with news that the virus that causes polio has been discovered in the UK. "Nationwide polio alert" declares the Metro, as it warns parents to check their children are vaccinated after traces of the virus were found in Britain's water system.Image caption, The i reports that the discovery of polio has led health authorities to declare a national incident. Vaccine coverage for the virus has fallen in the past five years for babies, the paper notes.Image source, BBC Image caption, The Daily Mail says the virus is back in the UK for the first time in 40 years. It notes that experts repeatedly found samples of the virus at a waste water site.Image caption, In other news, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended the government's decision to raise the basic state pension by 10%, saying the move is less inflationary than accepting calls for higher public sector pay, the Financial Times reports. The paper also notes that teaching unions have threatened to follow rail workers and go on strike over pay and have asked the education secretary for a 12% pay rise.Image caption, Reporting on the same pensions story, the Daily Express headline says "It's only fair". Sunak said the increase would benefit those who are "among the most vulnerable people".Image caption, The Guardian leads on the ongoing rail dispute, saying talks on Wednesday to try to end the second national rail strike broke down in "acrimony". The paper says passengers have been advised to only travel if necessary, with fewer than one in five trains expected to run on Thursday.Image caption, In another development, rail workers in Liverpool were given a 7.1% pay rise on Wednesday evening which unions have hailed a "new benchmark". The Times reports that Merseyrail, which runs the service without government money, agreed the deal with Salaried Staff's Association - but rail bosses have insisted the wage rise is a one-off.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi describing possible teaching strikes as "unforgivable". He made the comment as officials draw up plans for supply teachers to keep schools open. Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Zahawi said young people had already faced enough troubles through Covid.Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports on the pay of "fatcat bosses" at firms facing strikes over wages. "Got to keep pay down, PM? Try telling this lot", the paper says.Image caption, The Sun pictures Katie Price, who was a bridesmaid at her sister's wedding on Wednesday, on its front page. The papers reports that the wedding was brought forward because the reality star is due in court this week.Image caption, And finally, the Daily Star leads on a story about "psychotic seagulls" holding a man "hostage". The paper says a seagull has been attacking the fisherman every time he goes outside.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.'THEY ESCAPED THE TALIBAN': The extraordinary story of the Afghanistan women's football teamGRENFELL: Five years on, has anything changed?