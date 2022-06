Image caption,

The fallout following the first day of the biggest rail strikes in decades leads many of Wednesday's front pages. The Times reports that the prime minister is ready for a strike "stalemate" to "last months", believing the government must win its battle with rail unions. Boris Johnson fears that giving in to wage demands would lead to 1970s-style inflation, while the RMT union says it is prepared for a war of attrition, the paper reports.