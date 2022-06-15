Newspaper headlines: PM's ethics adviser quits and Euro court threat

Newspaper headlines: PM's ethics adviser quits and Euro court threatBy BBC NewsStaffPublished24 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several papers cover the resignation of Lord Geidt, Boris Johnson's ethics adviser. The Times reports that No 10 was "blindsided" by his statement, but adds that Lord Geidt had been contemplating his future for months amid "frustration" about the prime minister's reaction to the Downing Street lockdown parties.Image caption, "PM under pressure again as second ethics adviser quits" is the Guardian's headline, as the paper recalls the resignation of Lord Geidt's predecessor, Alex Allan, who quit after Boris Johnson ignored his finding that Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants. Sources tells the Guardian that Lord Geidt was "sick of being lied to" and "frustrated" at his portrayal as a "patsy".Image caption, Senior Tory MP William Wragg channels Oscar Wilde in a quote featured in the Daily Telegraph, saying: "For the PM to lose one adviser on ministers' interests may be regarded as misfortune. To lose two looks like carelessness." The paper says Lord Geidt previously considered resigning last December over the Downing Street flat refurbishment row, after it emerged relevant text messages from Boris Johnson had not been handed to him.Image caption, "The only way is ethics" is the punning headline on the front of Metro, as the paper reports Lord Geidt had said it was "reasonable" to suggest the prime minister may have breached the ministerial code over his Partygate fine, normally a cause for resignation. A source tells the paper the adviser's decision is a "mystery" to Mr Johnson.Image caption, The Daily Mail focuses on the response to the grounding of the Rwanda asylum flight, reporting that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is examining whether the UK can ignore last-minute injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights in future cases that have already been examined by British judges. A government source tells the paper the Strasbourg court's injunctions are "not binding" and claims some other countries routinely turn a blind eye to its rulings.Image caption, Home Secretary Priti Patel is described as "furious" by the Daily Express, as she criticises what she calls the secrecy and "opaque nature" of the European court. The paper says pressure is mounting on ministers to end the role of judges in Strasbourg on deciding human rights cases in the UK.Image caption, The i newspaper's front page looks ahead to next week's rail strikes, saying passengers face a "six-day shutdown" during the "biggest rail strike in 30 years". The paper says supermarkets fear that supplies of fresh food may also be affected, with rural areas facing the greatest impact.Image caption, "Please save Beatrix" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror, as the paper reports the story of the Archbold family who donated the heart of their stillborn child - only to find their 16-month-old daughter now has heart failure and is in need of a donor herself. The paper quotes dad Terry as saying: "I know how difficult the decision can be."Image caption, The largest increase in US interest rates since 1994 leads the Financial Times, as the paper covers the Federal Reserve's efforts to "tame the highest inflation in 40 years". The paper says the 0.75 percentage point rise came as the European Central Bank held an emergency meeting over fears of a debt crisis in the eurozone.Image caption, There's a "good news alert" blazoned on the front of the Daily Star, which reports two scientific advances: "boffins" are on the verge of creating a pill that can replace exercise, while "eggheads" have revealed that a lager a day is good for you. "Hallelujah!" the paper's headline cries, alongside an illustration of stained glass windows decorated with images of foaming pints.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.INSIDE THE ELIZABETH LINE: The 15 billion pound railway'I FIND IT UNBELIEVABLE': Richard Osman delves into his Brighton roots