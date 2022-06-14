Newspaper headlines: 'Rwandan air farce' as court grounds asylum jet

Newspaper headlines: 'Rwandan air farce' as court grounds asylum jetBy BBC NewsStaffPublished47 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most of the front pages feature the story of the first flight deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda, which was grounded by a European Court of Human Rights ruling at the last minute. Metro calls it the "Rwandan air farce", saying that the last handful of migrants due to be transported to Africa were waiting on the runway.Image caption, "What a cruel farce," declares the Daily Mirror front page, as it accuses the Tory government of an "immoral" stunt - at a cost of £500,000 to the taxpayer.Image caption, The Daily Mail contrasts a photo of a boat carrying migrants across the English Channel in the morning with the jet late on Tuesday evening, grounded by "meddling judges in Strasbourg". Circling an image of the boat with a huge oil tanker looming ahead, it asks: "Where is the humanity in this?"Image caption, Britain was on a "collision course" with European judges as a result of the ruling, the Times reports. The paper quotes a government source saying "one out-of-hours European Court judge has overruled days and days of debates in the UK courts".Image caption, The Guardian suggests the plan to deport thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda was "plunged into chaos" as a result of the ruling and calls it a "significant blow" for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Image caption, All deportation flights to Rwanda could now be halted for weeks until a full judicial review into the policy can be heard, the Daily Telegraph reports. It says ministers may also consider renouncing membership of the European Court of Human Rights.Image caption, "Fury as Rwanda flight blocked" is the headline on the Daily Express, as the paper reports Boris Johnson "angrily" threatened to "ditch human rights laws" and accused lawyers of abetting criminal gangs of people smugglers.Image caption, The i newspaper focuses on the ongoing Channel crossings by migrants, reporting that dozens of children and a baby were among 260 people who made the dangerous journey on Tuesday. The paper suggests it casts doubt on Home Office claims that the Rwanda deportation policy will act as a deterrent.Image caption, The impact of the sharp fall in the value of cryptocurrencies gives the Financial Times its front page, as the paper reports that Coinbase, an exchange where the digital currencies are traded, is cutting a fifth of its staff. The paper says the price drops and fall in trading volumes have "rocked" the industry.Image caption, The Sun's front page reports on boxer Tyson Fury's plans for a £200m comeback. The paper says he is in training again and vowed to return to the ring, declaring: "Show me the money."Image caption, And the Daily Star reports on some alarming heatwave news. Not only have "weather boffins" warned that temperatures will be so high they could kill, but Cadbury's has warned of a shortage of Flakes for ice creams. "Uh oh," the paper's headline warns, "We've got 99 problems."Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.INSIDE THE ELIZABETH LINE: The 15 billion pound railway'I FIND IT UNBELIEVABLE': Richard Osman delves into his Brighton roots