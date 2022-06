Image caption,

The Sunday Times follows up on the prince's alleged comments, claiming cabinet ministers have "fired a warning shot" at him over fears he "will plunge the country into a constitutional crisis if he continues to meddle in government business" when he accedes the throne. The prince's office insists he will remain "politically neutral" when he becomes monarch. But for its lead story, the paper turns its attention to the cost of living - reporting the prime minister has scaled back plans to rewild the country as the government retreats from its green agenda to tackle rising prices.