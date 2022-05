Image caption,

A variety of stories lead Sunday's papers. The headline in the Observer reads: "PM to sacrifice top official over Partygate to save himself". The paper says that Boris Johnson is "expected to scapegoat" the head of the civil service, Simon Case, in an "effort to save his own job" when the Sue Gray report is published this week. It is thought both men will face particular criticism in the report for overseeing a culture in which rule-breaking could occur during lockdowns.