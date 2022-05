Image caption,

"The great inflation swindle" is the Daily Mirror's headline. It says experts have warned that the poorest households are bearing the brunt of "rocketing" inflation. While inflation "soared" overall by 9%, the figure was 10.9% for the "hard-up", as their living costs have risen faster than anyone else's, it reports. That figure is 7.9% for the wealthy, the paper says, quoting analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies.