Image caption,

The Sun says the Wagatha trial "erupted" as the husbands of Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy "kicked off their own war of words". The court heard that ex-England skipper Wayne Rooney asked his teammate Jamie Vardy to get his wife to "calm down" at Euro 2016, the paper says. The paper points out that Jamie Vardy responded that his former international skipper was "talking nonsense" and "must be confused".