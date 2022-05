Image caption,

The Sun brings us the latest from the so-called Wagatha Christie trial, reporting Coleen Rooney describing messages Rebekah Vardy and her agent exchanged about her as "evil". Mrs Rooney was giving evidence on day five of a libel case brought by Mrs Vardy, who denies leaking private information about her to the Sun. The trial continues, with Wayne Rooney expected to testify on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the most famous "Wag" of all also makes the Sun front page as the paper reports that Victoria Beckham said in a magazine interview that wanting to be super-thin is now an "old-fashioned" attitude.