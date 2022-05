Image caption,

A survey that suggests more than two million adults in the UK have not been able to afford to eat for a whole day in the past month, makes the Guardian's lead story. The paper suggests the findings lay bare the "catastrophic" impact of the cost of living crisis on peoples' eating. Reporting that households are set to face a £1,000 rise in bills this winter, the paper says the London Fire Brigade has warned people not to improvise heating their homes after a man set fire to his house by burning timber in his living room to keep warm.