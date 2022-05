Image caption,

"Just William" is how the Sunday Mirror headlines its splash, which claims the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to axe "stuffy" royal protocols - including bows and curtsies - and be addressed only by their first names when carrying out engagements. The paper says the couple made the decision following their "disastrous" tour of the Caribbean, with a source adding that Catherine and William want to be more "approachable" and "less formal".