Russia's decision has left Europe "on the brink of a major energy crisis", says the Guardian. The paper reports that the price of gas is now nearly seven times higher than it was a year ago and says experts have warned of "further pain for consumers should the supply crisis escalate". The front page also carries the news that DJ Tim Westwood has "stepped down" from his radio show on Capital Xtra following allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women.