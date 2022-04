Image caption,

In other ministerial news, Home Secretary Priti Patel has accused the BBC of exhibiting an undercurrent of xenophobia in its reporting of the government's controversial immigration deal with Rwanda, according to the Sunday Telegraph. Ms Patel has given an interview to the paper, in which she criticises questions she was asked by BBC journalists. Under the scheme, people deemed to have entered the UK unlawfully will be flown to Rwanda, where they would be processed, and if successful, would have long-term accommodation in the African country. The government's new policy has received criticism from opposition parties, Conservative MPs, religious leaders and the UN's Refugee Agency.