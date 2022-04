Image caption,

The front page of the Daily Telegraph quotes a statement read by the prime minister after the fines were announced in which he said: "People have the right to expect better". It also lists a number of Tory MPs who have withdrawn earlier calls for him to resign. It quotes Sir Roger Gale saying that Mr Johnson had "effectively misled" the Commons in his account of what happened, but that it would not be right to unseat him during an "international crisis".