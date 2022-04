Image caption,

Another story leading several papers is the French presidential election. An image of Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron facing each other dominates the front of the Financial Times, as the paper reports the two will go head-to-head in the second and final stage of the election later this month. The French president and his far-right rival beat other candidates in the first round of voting on Sunday, projections suggest. Mr Macron won about 28% of the vote and Ms Le Pen received an estimated 24%, the paper reports. The FT notes that early results of the vote indicate Le Pen is "closer than ever to winning power for the far right in France".