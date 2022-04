Image caption,

Prime Minster Boris Johnson can be seen shaking hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the front of the Observer and several other papers as he made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday. The PM pledged to send 120 armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine. Mr Johnson said the UK "stands unwaveringly" with Ukraine, adding "we are in it for the long run". On the domestic front, the controversy surrounding Rishi Sunak and his wife's financial affairs features prominently on a number of front pages, with the Observer reporting that some senior Conservatives have "written off" him potentially becoming prime minister.