Newspaper headlines: Sunak defends wife over non-dom status 'smears'

Image caption, Several papers continue to report on news the chancellor's wife, Akshata Murty, has non-domiciled tax status. The Guardian says her non-dom status - which she pays £30,000 a year to maintain - means she has potentially avoided up to £20m in UK tax on the £54.5m in dividends she got from Infosys, the Indian-based IT firm founded by her father, over the last seven-and-a-half years. Ms Murty's spokesman says all necessary taxes have been paid in full but the paper says the row over her tax status risks "further denting" her husband Rishi Sunak's "carefully honed" brand among voters and Tory MPs.Image caption, The Daily Mirror's splash pulls no punches in its take on Ms Murty's tax affairs, saying revelations that she profits from public sector contracts paid to her family's company while "avoiding paying millions in taxes" - are enough to "make you sick".Image caption, An ally of the chancellor tells the Times Mr Sunak believes he is the target of a "political hit job" after the leak of his wife's tax affairs came on the day his increase of National Insurance. came into effect. One minister says Mr Sunak may have to resign as questions over Ms Murty's tax affairs were "only going to get more difficult". Happier news comes in the form of a gloriously sun-drenched photograph of Anastasiia and Viacheslav - members of Ukraine's territorial defence forces who got married in Kyiv yesterday after a pause in the fighting.Image caption, The tax story makes the splash of the Daily Telegraph, which claims allies of the chancellor have blamed No 10 for the leak of Ms Murty's non-dom status. The paper suggests Mr Sunak's "strained" relationship with the prime minister "over policy and politics" may have something to do with it, with one Tory MP saying No 10 has been "gunning" for the chancellor for a while. But the Telegraph points out that aides on both sides have denied the disclosures came from No 10, insisting both teams worked well together.Image caption, "Lay off my missus" is how the Sun sums up Mr Sunak's defence of his wife, with its splash carrying his claims that Labour is behind the "unpleasant smears" against Ms Murty.Image caption, The i's splash looks to heap further pressure on the chancellor with its exclusive that he blocked plans to ease the cost-of-living crunch by refusing to boost a £200 energy rebate to "£500 or more" - a decision MPs have described as an "utter disgrace".Image caption, "Not another energy bills shock" pleads the front page of the Daily Express as it warns the UK could face "crippling" energy bills for at least three years - despite Mr Johnson's power strategy.Image caption, The Daily Mail says Health Secretary Sajid Javid has staged a "major intervention" to urge the NHS to protect women-only hospital wards. The paper says Mr Javid has "pressurised" health chiefs to accept the guidance issued by Britain's equalities watchdog this week which said transgender people can legally be excluded from single-sex spaces.Image caption, "Human rights pariah" is how the Metro describes news that Russia has been stripped of its place on the United Nations human rights council over its invasion of Ukraine.Image caption, The Financial Times also focuses on the war in Ukraine with its lead that Rusal, the world's biggest aluminium producer outside China, has become the first Russian firm to urge a public inquiry into alleged atrocities carried out by Kremlin forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.Image caption, The Daily Star claims to have discovered another kind of stockpiling after the "bog roll bandits" seen during the pandemic - shoppers stockpiling crisps before a planned recipe change, leading to the playful plea in the headline of "Packet in!"