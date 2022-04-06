Newspaper headlines: New sanctions for Russia and 'Sunak wife tax fury'

Image caption,

The Times' splash reveals the UK is poised to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine in a ramping-up of its lethal aid as military chiefs warn the next three weeks will be key in deciding the outcome of the war. Meanwhile, the front page pictures Chancellor Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty, who has been revealed to hold non-domiciled tax status, meaning she legally does not have to pay UK tax on income she earns outside Britain.