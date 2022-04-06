Newspaper headlines: New sanctions for Russia and 'Sunak wife tax fury'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A photograph of Vladimir Putin with his two young daughters and ex-wife, Lyudmila in the 1990s dominates the front page of the Guardian. The paper reports on fresh US sanctions targeting the Russian President's now adult daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, who officials believe could be in control of some of Mr Putin's assets.Image caption, The Financial Times' front page focuses on the West's "economic punishment" of Moscow in response to the alleged atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Bucha - with Pope Francis pictured holding a Ukrainian flag sent to him from the town. Among the actions taken against Russia, the paper reports that Finland has held a €42m art haul headed for Russia at its Vaalimaa border.Image caption, Much of the Daily Telegraph's front page is devoted to a dispatch from the Ukrainian village of Andrivka, where a resident has told of the chilling threats made by Russian soldiers. The front page pictures Tetiana Oleksienko stood in front of her garden, which she said the soldiers destroyed to make way for a pit they intended to serve as her grave.Image caption, The Times' splash reveals the UK is poised to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine in a ramping-up of its lethal aid as military chiefs warn the next three weeks will be key in deciding the outcome of the war. Meanwhile, the front page pictures Chancellor Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty, who has been revealed to hold non-domiciled tax status, meaning she legally does not have to pay UK tax on income she earns outside Britain.Image caption, The Daily Mirror's splash says Ms Murty's non-dom tax status could have saved her "millions" while her husband "raids the nation's wallets" with a 1.25% National Insurance hike.Image caption, The i also points out the bad timing of the news of Ms Murty's tax status, with Boris Johnson quoted on the front page admitting people will have to eat cheaper food, wear old clothes and turn off heating amid Britain's cost of living crisis.Image caption, Sticking with taxes, the Metro focuses on the prime minister's remarks that he has "absolutely no problem" with hiking up National Insurance for millions of workers, as he said it would help fund doctors and nurses and tackle the NHS backlog built up during the pandemic.Image caption, Mr Johnson is also the focus of the Daily Mail's front page, but for his remark that "biological males" should not be permitted to compete in women's sport - a stance the paper calls "a voice of common sense".Image caption, And former Olympians including Sharron Davies have welcomed the prime minister's comments, the Daily Express's lead says.Image caption, And the Daily Star's front page headline "Sacked for being a Brit" follows up the BBC story that a ferry chef is suing the firm P&O for discrimination in its recent job dismissals.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox