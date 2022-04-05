Newspaper headlines: 'Stop Putin or dissolve yourself', Zelensky tells UN

Newspaper headlines: 'Stop Putin or dissolve yourself', Zelensky tells UNBy BBC NewsStaffPublished12 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Some newspapers lead on Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned address to the UN Security Council days after the bodies of hundreds of murdered civilians were found in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on the withdrawal of Russian troops. The Daily Telegraph quotes the Ukrainian President as saying the UN should be dissolved if it cannot stop Moscow. Mr Zelensky also called for Russia to be kicked off the Security Council, saying its current powers to veto resolutions "gave it a right to kill".Image caption, The Guardian leads on the same UN address but gives much of its front page over to a stark image from the Ukrainian town of Trostianets, where a woman is pictured wheeling her bicycle past a destroyed Russian tank. Writer Shaun Walker described the "carnage" left behind by the Riussian invasion under a report headlined "Barbarians".Image caption, "You been on the vodka?" is the question posed by the Metro in response to Russia's repeated denial of war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow's UN ambassador Vadily Nebenzya is said by the paper to have left delegates "aghast" as he insisted Russian troops were not targeting civilians and repeated the baseless Kremlin claim that Russia had only invaded to 'bring peace' to Ukraine and root out Nazis in its government.Image caption, The Daily Mail pictures a six-year-old boy in Ukraine standing next to his mother's grave - alongside the caption "crimes world can't ignore". Underneath it, the paper leads on Boris Johnson's appeal to ordinary Russians to reject Russian President Vladimir Putin's "brutal war".Image caption, The Daily Mirror's front page also focuses on children caught up in the war in Ukraine, as it pictures two-year-old Vira Makoviy, who has had her personal details written on her back by her terrified mother, Sasha, in case they were separated as they fled the country.Image caption, The Times' main story reports that Britain is to work with the US and Australia to develop hypersonic missiles after Russia reportedly used the weapons in Ukraine last month. The paper points out the US has already tested its own hypersonic weapons, while the UK is in the "early stages" of developing the technology - with analysts predicting it could take between five and 10 years to achieve such a feat.Image caption, "Red Rom kicked in Roubles" is how the Sun sums up its splash that the sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has been asking friends for money to help him stay afloat.Image caption, "Dud's Army" is the Daily Star's take on reports Mr Putin is recruiting volunteers up to the age of 60 to bolster his forces in Ukraine.Image caption, The i's front page says the government's decision to take Channel 4 private has sparked a backlash among Conservative backbenchers - leaving several Cabinet ministers "reluctant" to go ahead with the sale.Image caption, The Financial Times reports comments by a senior US central bank official who said the Federal Reserve will make "rapid" cuts to its $9tn balance sheet next month and would be prepared to take "stronger action" when it comes to raising interest rates to bring down inflation.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox